Contribute towards nation-building: Guv to youths

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik on Sunday called upon the youths of the state to contribute towards nation-building and imbibe the spirit of “nation first.”

He said this after inaugurating the eight-day 26th National Integration & Youth Leadership Camp, themed ‘Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat’, being organised here by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organization for Youth (CCSCOY), in collaboration with the state government, the North Eastern Council, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC), and the Delhi Public School Itanagar.

“Viksit Bharat has been envisaged by the present apex leadership, but it is the youths of the day who have to carry forward the initiative in the amrit kaal period to realise the developed and prosperous Viksit Bharat@2047,” Parnaik said in his inaugural address.

Describing the youths as leaders of the future, the governor said that “the youths of the day will have to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals to deal with elements which display fissiparous tendencies, radical attitude and negative vibes.”

“Their efforts need to be focussed on deep-rooted pride in being Indians in thoughts, spirit, intellectual and deeds, and develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, national wellbeing and collective collaboration,” he said.

Underscoring “the spirit of acceptance of cultural diversities and generating respect for others among the youths,” he emphasised that “the youths of the day must be educated, disciplined and motivated to be good and responsible citizens.”

The governor further said that “students must be encouraged to participate in the National Cadet Corps and Bharat Scouts and Guides Organisation.”

He commended the CCSCOY for organising the camp, saying that “it will bring racial, religious, cultural and linguistic groups together on one single platform with national consciousness,” and “strengthen unity and solidarity among the youths.”

Kolkata (WB)-based Sister Nivedita University vice chancellor Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay presented a brief on the camp. National integration camp chief general secretary Nemai Chandra Pramanik also spoke.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, and Assam Rifles Brigadier Swarn Singh attended the inaugural function along with VCs of universities, deans, heads of educational institutes, and school and college students.

More than 1,000 students, including 250 youths from different states of the Northeast region are attending the camp.

Founded in 1996, the CCSCOY is a social, voluntary and philanthropic society that organises national exhibitions, national integration and youth leadership camps, and national seminars and workshops to promote cultural ties among students and youths of different parts of India. (Raj Bhavan)