MLA donates lifesaving equipment to CHC

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 24 Dec: Local MLA Phurpa Tsering donated lifesaving equipment to the CHC here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

“Health and education sectors are my priority. I know the financial hardship of people in terms of medical expenses. Earlier, people had to go to Itanagar, Tezpur and Guwahati for medical examination and treatment,” the MLA said, adding that “I am in frequent touch with school management committees, teachers, parents and students regarding how we can standardise the education system in our area.”

Dr Kenjum Padu informed that “five oxygen concentrators, fully automatic, with 10-litre capacity and power backup have been received. Now they can be used for saving lives during emergency cases.”

“The MLA has donated three suction machines (for newborns). Owing to meconium aspiration syndrome, we had to use adult suction for newly-born babies. Now we have the suction machine for babies that can be easily administered in saving the lives of newborn babies,” Dr Padu said.

Earlier, in August, the MLA had donated a dialysis machine to the CHC and employed a trained nurse, who is paid Rs 35,000/month out of the MLA’s pocket.

The CHC already has a health ATM, telemedicine facility, hospital information system for online registration and treatment, and a digital X-ray machine, making it the state’s first CHC to have such advanced medical technology.

Thembang ZPM Jam Tsering and public leader Sange Tsering handed over the lifesaving equipment to Dr Padu, in the presence of the IPR members of Thembang and Dirang.