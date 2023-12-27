Handloom, handicrafts significant occupation: Union min

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Dec: Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh highlighted the importance of handloom and handicrafts as “a significant occupation in India, being second only to agriculture.”

The union minister was speaking at a ‘weavers awareness programme’ at the Jenier Weavers’ Cooperative Society Ltd’s premises in Model Village here on Tuesday.

Commending the weavers and the artisans on their expertise, she encouraged “product diversification and utilisation of local raw materials.”

Earlier, Jardosh visited the stalls of the handloom and handicraft products.

The programme, organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Weavers Service Centre (WSC), in collaboration with Arunachal’s textile & handicrafts department, was aimed at promoting the handloom and handicrafts sector, create awareness about government schemes, and facilitate interaction between weavers and artisans.

Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra, who also attended the programme, reiterated the state government’s commitment to support the weavers and artisans of the state.

Textile & Handicrafts Director Haj Dodung informed about the assistance received by the department from the office of the development commissioner for handlooms, and about the implementation of government schemes.

WSC deputy director Lakshman Chandra Basak spoke about the government’s schemes for handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.

Earlier, the programme began with the inauguration of a ‘joint common workshed’ sponsored by the handlooms development commissioner, and a live demonstration of crafts.

Textiles & Handicraft Joint Director Dorjee Phuntso also spoke.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, Sericulture Director Barnali Sur, and officials from the departments concerned, among others, attended the programme. (DIPR)