IIT Madras, NIT Arunachal students participate in internship prog

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Students from IIT Madras and NIT Arunachal Pradesh took part in the ‘New India Internship’ initiative, a tech-driven rural development initiative promoted by the prime minister’s office, on Tuesday.

“The partnership was aimed at bringing about positive change in the remote villages of Papum Pare district, specifically Jote 1, Jote 2, Kampo, Poma, and Sandgupota, adopted by NIT Arunachal Pradesh under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan,” the NIT informed in a release.

During the programme, the students engaged with the local communities and visited schools, hospitals, and traditional handloom and handicraft industries.

“Focused on water and waste management, environmental conservation, transportation, housing, livelihood, and climate resilience, the initiative emphasises comprehensive and sustainable development,” the release stated, adding that “this collaboration between IIT Madras and NIT Arunachal Pradesh showcases the impact of education and technology in shaping a progressive new India.”

The village adoption programme was done under the guidance of NIT UBA coordinator Dr Achyuth Sarkarn.

The students also visited the bamboo processing unit in Poma, the Govt Secondary School in Jote, and the Govt Secondary School in Basar Nallo, and interacted with the principals, the release said.