RGU organises nat’l integration & youth leadership prog

RONO HILLS, 26 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) hosted the 26th national integration & youth leadership camp here on Monday, aiming at fostering unity, celebrating diversity, and empowering the youths to become responsible leaders.

During the programme, Kolkata (WB)-based Sister Nivedita University vice chancellor Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay “illuminated the audience on the theme ‘Vigyan se Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India through Science),” the university informed in a release, adding that “Prof Chattopadhyay eloquently discussed India’s remarkable advancements in the field of science, shedding light on its contributions and envisioning future prospects for scientific growth in the nation.”

The programme also featured “lifesaving presentations by Indian Army Medical Officers Captains Ashish Deswal and Navya Sangwan, who delivered insightful talks on ‘basic life support’ and ‘snake bites,’ respectively,” the release said, adding that “their presentations emphasised on responsible actions and equipped the audience with valuable knowledge for emergency situations.”

Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth (CCSCOY) vice president Kajal Sur “mesmerised the audience with his recitation, highlighting essential notes on the significance of leadership and national integration,” it said.

The cultural segment featured a studio drama, directed by Amita Ghosh Roy, Anupam Chattopadhyay, and Dr Paramita Chakraborty from the CCSCOY.

“Students showcased their talent through two impactful dramas, addressing the importance of peer influence on studies and the essence of responsible citizenship,” the release said.