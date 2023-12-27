Awareness prog on Travel for LiFE

MECHUKHA, 26 Dec: An awareness programme on Travel for LiFE (TFL) was organised for homestay operators and hoteliers by the Destination Management Committee here in Shi-Yomi district on Tuesday.

District Tourism Officer Rita Yorung highlighted the importance of the TFL programme and TFL sign-up.

The participants informed about the hardships being faced by them in the signing-up process due to lack of electricity and network problems in Mechukha.

DMC members Norbu Naksang and Gebu Sona also spoke.

The programme was conducted by the DTO, along with the project coordinators of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Tage Tado and Doli Ori.

Homestay operators and hoteliers of Mechukha attended the programme. (DIPR)