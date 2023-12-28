Take precaution

Fears of some sort of resurgence of Covid-19 rose this week following the detection of the JN.1 variant in Kerala. JN.1 has arisen suddenly and now accounts for a growing proportion of cases that were genome-sequenced in many parts of the world. JN.1 appears to be displacing other variants – a hallmark of a fitter mutation of the Sars-CoV-2. Its detection in India spooked the stock markets on Wednesday, but neither abroad nor in India have there been signs that it could be a cause for concern.

India has become a focal point with a staggering 520 percent surge in new COVID-19 cases from November 20 to December 17, 2023, as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) epidemiological report. The South-East Asia Region, including India, reported a concerning 388 percent increase. Notable proportional rises were observed in India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Indonesia led with 3,725 new cases, marking a significant uptick.

Health ministry officials said the states where the variant has been found – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka – are not reporting any increase in hospital admissions. In fact, the union health secretary told a meeting on Wednesday that most of the infections were incidental findings – that is, in people who were brought to a medical facility for some other reason. The rise in cases should not be taken lightly. Here in Arunachal Pradesh, too, the health department should remain alert and take every precaution.