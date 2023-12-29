ANSU asks govt to recall two projects allotted to them

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 28: In a strange development, the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), led by its General Secretary Gora Rikam, informed the state government that it is surrendering two projects for which funds were allocated for the construction of an open auditorium and a protection and retaining wall at the ANSU office. In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, which had 16 members as signatories, including GS Rikam, it claimed that ANSU, being a non-governmental organization and purely a pressure group, would send the wrong message if it were funded by the government.

“ANSU is a non-governmental organization and purely a pressure group, representing the Nyishi community. Any activities of ANSU are initiated or accomplished with the voluntary contribution of well-wishers or like-minded individuals. As such, it would convey a wrong message and set a wrong precedent for the rest of the communities if such a practice is encouraged,” the representation stated.

It further stated that any government funds or schemes should be judiciously utilized or proportionately distributed for the overall development of the state.

“The recent fund allocation for two projects at the ANSU office may create some perplexity among the students’ union of different communities, whereby the credibility and integrity of ANSU would be questioned,” the representation added while requesting the government to recall the fund allocation.