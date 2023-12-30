Golden jubilee Si-Donyi literary competition conducted

DAPORIJO, 29 Dec: Taye Nima Literary Competition, organised as part of the golden jubilee Si-Donyi celebration, was conducted here in Upper Subansiri district on 27 and 28 December.

A total of 57 competitors competed in 24 different events.

The winners of different events:

Folktales (junior category): Yape Kiche Rai (first), Taha Baki (second) and Lopi Singkom Nacho (third).

Folktales (senior category): Namra Mara (first), Dario Mara (second), and Tagio Kamra (third).

Folk hymns: Dario Mara (first), Tabu Dobin (second), and Talo Jitung (third).

Pictorial quiz: Takio Maying (first), Tojum Gamnu (second), and Tabu Marging (third).

General quiz: Taha Baki (first), Bagang Sivam Marging (second), Yape Kiche Rai (third).

Extempore speech (sub-junior): Ruhi Leriak Tamin (first), Rubeka Leriak Tamin (second), and Bagang Julu Kamra (third).

Extempore speech (junior): Tajum Gamnu (first), Yape Kiche Rai (second), and Bagang Sivan Marging (third).

Riddles competition: Tanam Jarjori (first), Talo Jitung (second), and Lopi Singkom Nacho (third).

Taye Nima, in whose memory the competition was conducted, was the first chairman and the first ‘governing executive member’ of Si-Donyi in 1975.