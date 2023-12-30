Nat’l integration camp underway at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here is hosting the 26th ‘National integration & youth leadership camp’ and a national ‘seminar-cum-conference’ from 26 to 31 December.

Themed ‘Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat’, the camp is being organised by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth (CCSCOY), in collaboration with DNGC.

Union MoS for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, along with Lok Sabha member Jagannath Sarkar, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, and CCSCOY chief general secretary NC Pramanik, among others, attended the event on 28 December.

Dr Khan in his address highlighted the history of the college, and said that “the college has produced thousands of successful people in various fields, like entrepreneurs, business-persons, politicians, leaders, athletes, sportspersons, etc.”

He also shed light on “the importance of nation, its people, unity and diversity,” and exhorted the participants to “inculcate discipline, rational thinking, optimism, and the feeling of oneness and together within yourselves for the progress of the nation.”

He advised the students to preserve their cultures, promote unity in diversity, love the nation, and “say no to drugs.”

Parmanik in his address informed that “about 1,000 students are participating in the camp,” adding that the camp is being organised “only to help the needy students belonging to remote and interior parts of India.”

Sarkar in his speech exhorted the youths to “develop leadership quality in order to keep the nation strong and powerful,” and to “put full effort in character-building by considering character as a vital part of life.”

MoS Dr Singh advised the students to “promote self-sustenance, self reliance and self-resilience by encouraging Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He stressed on the importance of information and communication, terming them “the basic minimum condition for understanding each other among the citizens.”

“Northeast India is the new engine for the growth of the nation and has a lot of potential in various sectors,” he said, and added that “all the students under NEP-2020 will be employees, but not of salary; rather self-reliance and self-sustainable.”

The students are participating in programmes such as yoga classes, self-defence, parade, aerobics, singing, dancing, recitation, drama, seminars, etc, the college informed in a release.

The event is being coordinated by DNGC NSS Programme Officers Botem Moyong and Dr Chello Lima, and DNGC NCC CTO Goke Riji.