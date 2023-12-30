Ering assures to improve healthcare facilities at CHC

[Prafulla Kaman]

OYAN, 29 Dec: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has assured to improve healthcare facilities at the Ruksin CHC in East Siang district.

Addressing a public gathering here on Thursday, Ering said that he would make every effort to provide modern healthcare facilities to the CHC, “so that patients need not go to distant hospitals for X-ray, ultrasonography, etc.”

On development of road communication, the MLA informed that he has already proposed a road project to link Oyan, Sika Bamin and Sika Tode villages of East Siang with the Jampani cropping site.

he said that he has approached the state government for establishing a mini-secretariat in Ruksin, a sub-treasury office and a community development block in Bilat, and “a sub-divisional office for water resource and public health engineering department” in his constituency.

He further said that the 15-km Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road has been developed under his initiative, as he had moved the NEC to grant fund amounting to Rs 42 crore for the project.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, retired agriculture officer Ajit Pao, and public leaders Opang Taying, Tasing Kadu and Daniel Modi also spoke.