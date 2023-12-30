Police issue ‘wanted’ notice for NSCN (K-YA)’s Hasik  for Matey’s assassination

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Tirap police on Thursday released a ‘wanted’ notice for self-styled brigadier of the NSCN (K-YA), Tonglu Akham Hasik, who was allegedly involved in the murder of former MLA Yumsen Matey.

Hasik, a resident of Old Salang in Changlang district, is wanted in a case registered at the Lazu police station [u/s 302/201/392/397/506/120 (B)/34 IPC, r/w Section 25 (1B) (a)/27 Arms Act and Section 10/13/16/20 UA (P) Act].

The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 2,50,000 for anyone who provides information about the whereabouts of the militant.

“He is involved in murder of late Yumsen Matey, former MLA of Khonsa West constituency,” the ‘wanted’ notice issued by the Tirap SP read.

“The identity of the informer will be kept secret,” the SP said.

Matey was assassinated on 16 December at Raho village in Lazu circle of Tirap district.