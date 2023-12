The Longding KVK organised Swachhta Pakhwada activities in and around its office premises in Kanubari recently. KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya, Agronomy ACTO A Kirankumar Singh, LDC Chow Kulenda Khunchow, and other contractual staffers of the KVK participated in the activities. The KVK also conducted a cleanliness drive at the open gym in Kanubari, in collaboration with the 40th Assam Rifles. – Longding KVK