Expectations from new commission

The new team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has assumed charge with Ratan Anya as the chairperson. As per government order dated 28 December, 2023, Niri Chongrowju, Yahung Tekseng, Ngurang Achung, Honluk Lukham, Taba Champa Riba, and Miti Libang are the members of the new commission.

The formation of the commission was long overdue as the tenure of the last one was over in August 2023. The state has seen many crimes against children in the last couple of months, with reports of violence from all over the state.

The commission needs to get to work immediately as there has been significant time lapse. The state government should give all the needed support to the commission to start work. To ensure efficient reporting of crimes against children, the commission needs to work with different stakeholders, including schools, the police, the civil society, and media.

The new chairperson has experience and necessary expertise as the chairperson of one of the leading non-governmental organisations in the state that works for child rights. It is hoped that her expertise will contribute significantly to advancing the cause of child rights in Arunachal Pradesh and to control the rising violence against children.