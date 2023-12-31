Dhimole delivers memorial lecture

JABALPUR, 31 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister’s technical adviser KC Dhimole delivered the 45th Sir Rajendra Nath Mookerjee memorial lecture during the 38th Indian Engineering Congress held here in Madhya Pradesh from 27 to 29 December.

Themed ‘Reimagining tomorrow: Shaping the future through disruptive and interdisciplinary technologies’, the programme was organised by Kolkata (WB)-based Institute of Engineers.

“Disruptive engineering will bring significant innovations, advancements and paradigm shift in an existing industry, market, or technology, often leading to substantial changes in the way things are done. These innovations will transform traditional practices, business model and society norms, is the main content of the presentation,” according to an official release.

“Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in engineering was widely covered in his presentation, including infrastructure development, smart cities, optimise energy use, challenges posed by climate change, and breakthrough in nano-material, nano-scale engineering with advancement in material science, 3D printing technology, block chain technology, and internet of thing,” it said, adding that “a wide range of benefits and challenges of AI in engineering which require careful integration of technology for development of infrastructure in hilly areas was addressed in his memorial lecture, which was greatly applauded by the congress and acknowledged the suggestion for recommendation to government of India.”