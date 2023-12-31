Guv extends New Year greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year.

“New Year is the time for new beginnings and new resolutions in life. The festive occasion of New Year also brings new challenges and aspirations. Let us start the New Year with a vision of Viksit Bharat, new vigour and absolute determination for taking Arunachal Pradesh to pinnacle of development and prosperity,” he said.

“On this New Year day, I call upon my fellow Arunachalis to commit themselves for making an all-out effort to secure our future through individual and collective endeavours,” he added. (Raj Bhavan)