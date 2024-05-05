Shortage of garbage trucks affecting waste collection in Daporijo

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 4 May: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said that the DUDA is facing challenges in disposing of garbage/waste materials here due to shortage of garbage trucks.

Potom, who spearheaded a mass cleanliness drive in the township here on Saturday, said that the department is unable to reach the door of every household to collect waste materials due to shortage of garbage trucks.

The DC informed that a third party will be engaged for door-to-door collection of garbage, and that “the DUDA will soon invite expression of interest from reputed firms/agencies/NGOs/SHGs/individuals/groups for providing sanitation services in the CBD area of Daporijo town.”

Potom sought the people’s cooperation in keeping the township clean and hygienic.

Currently, the town generates approximately eight tons of waste per day.

During the drive, illegally dumped sand, stones and building materials were also removed to ensure free flow of the drainage system and traffic.

Organised by the district administration, the cleanliness drive saw the participation of members of various CBOs and NGOs, the bazaar committee, and ‘Highway’ company.