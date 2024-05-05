Bayor to represent India at 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Rupa Bayor from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, to be held in Vietnam on 14 and 15 May.

Bayor is currently ranked 13th in the global ranking, and 4th in Asia in poomsae.

The Asian championship is a G4 ranking event sanctioned by World Taekwondo, which is the international federation for Taekwondo at the Olympic Games.

Bayor is currently undergoing high performance training at the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy, Mumbai (Maharashtra), under the guidance of international coach Abhishek Dubey from the International Olympic Committee.

Bayor has so far won several medals in various international competitions sanctioned by World Taekwondo. Some of her major achievements are winning one gold medal in senior individual poomsae at the WT President Cup-Europe-WT G2, which was held in Turkey in 2023, and one silver medal each in senior individual poomsae (U-30) at Oceania Open-WT G2 and the WT President Cup-Oceania G2, which were held in Australia in the same year. She also won one bronze medal at the Australia Open-WT G2 held in the same year.

In 2022, Bayor had won one bronze medal in the 8th Croatia Open Poomsae-WT G2. She also won a silver medal in the 13th South Asian Games, which was held in Nepal in 2019.