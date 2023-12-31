Tani wins 2nd gold for Arunachal at Natl Weightlifting C’ships

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 31 Dec: Bengia Tani won a gold and a silver medal, taking Arunachal’s medal count in the ongoing IWLF National Senior, Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships to nine here on Sunday.

Tani won the gold medal in the junior men’s 67 kg bodyweight category with a total lift of 282 kgs. He lifted 121 kgs in the snatch and 161 kgs in the clean and jerk. He has lifted 5 kg more weights in the clean and jerk than he did during the last National Games, which was held in Goa in 2023.

The 19-year-old lifter from Kurung Kumey district won the silver medal in the senior men’s inter-state division.

Tani had won a bronze in the 37th National Games with a total lift of 277 kgs. He had lifted 121 kgs in snatch and 156 kgs in clean & jerk.