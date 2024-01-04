IMC mayor calls on CS

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tamme Phassang along with IMC corporators called on chief secretary Dharmendra here Wednesday and held discussion on various welfare projects in the Itanagar Capital Region.

During the meeting, the mayor highlighted the important projects such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation phases 1 & 2, the establishment of a modern slaughterhouse, sewage treatment plants, the development of burial grounds, and refining building bylaws, said an IMC release.

The release further said that the CS acknowledged the significance of the aforesaid projects and assured “full-fledged support from the government to facilitate the seamless execution of these initiatives.”