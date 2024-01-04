ABK unit provides financial assistance to fire victims

PASIGHAT, 3 Jan: A team of East Siang district unit of Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK), led by its president Dijhi Tamuk, on Wednesday visited the victims of the fire incident in Sido village in East Siang district, and provided financial assistance to them.

Four houses and a granary were destroyed in the fire accident that occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday.

While expressing concern for the victims, the ABK’s East Siang unit president appealed to the district administration and other local community-based organizations to lend helping hands to the affected families for their quick rehabilitation.