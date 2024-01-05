CEO inaugurates EVM demo centre

TEZU, 4 Jan: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain inaugurated the ‘EVM demonstration centre (EDC) and SVEEP corner’ at the Lohit district secretariat here on Thursday, in the presence of Lohit DEO Shashvat Saurabh, the nodal officers concerned, and others.

Saurabh briefed the CEO on the EDC, nodal officers “and the SVEEP activities to be carried out regarding the EVM demonstration and awareness across the district.”

The CEO was later taken around the ‘EDC and SVEEP corner’ by Dr PC Swain, the district nodal officer for SVEEP activities.

The CEO suggested ensuring that “the public are conscious about the EVMs being used for training and awareness,” and instructed the officers concerned to “ensure that adequate outreach on EVM awareness is done through mobile EDC too across the district.” (DIPRO)