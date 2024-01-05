Guv, DCM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed developmental issues in the state during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor emphasised on focusing on hydropower and tourism sectors, particularly eco, adventure and religious tourism, in the new year, saying that “these two sectors have huge potential in the state, in addition to horticulture, due to conducive terrain for prized items like kiwi, orange and apple.”

The governor suggested “promoting non-conventional energy resources, such as solar lighting, to provide basic needs of the local denizens,” without interfering with the natural habitats of the state’s flora and fauna.

He also called for “expansion of tourism infrastructure in anticipation of tourist inflow in the future in the travellers’ preferred places.”

The governor advised the DCM, who is also the economics & statistics minister, to bring about “automation of the data of the state,” underscoring that “office automation will help the government in comparative analysis of decadal growth of the state, and in identifying areas which require more attention, funding and initiatives.”

Parnaik meanwhile commended Mein over “the state machinery’s participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the Sewa Aapke Dwar campaigns in reaching out to the people and providing benefits under various schemes and programmes to the eligible beneficiaries.” (Raj Bhavan)