AHFSA to participate in nat’l hand to hand fighting workshop

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Athletes, coaches and members of the Arunachal Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association (AHFSA) will be participating in the 2nd national hand to hand fighting sports (fight and self-defense) workshop being organised by the Hand to Hand Fighting Sport Association, Punjab, in collaboration with the Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Federation of India, in Jalandhar, Punjab, from 5 to 10 January, the AHFSA informed in a release.

The workshop will be conducted under the aegis of the Hand to Hand Fighting Sport International Federation, it said, adding that “world champion coaches from Uzbekistan will impart training in said event, which would benefit our participants, and in turn the same will be imparted to the hand to hand fighting sports athletes of Arunachal Pradesh.”