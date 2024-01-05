Home dept begins reverification of arms licence holders

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: The home department on Thursday launched the reverification process for all arms licence holders in the state.

The process has been effected following the notification issued by the home department principal secretary on 18 December, 2023, directing all district magistrates to reverify all the arms licence holders, along with their weapons and ammunition.

“All the arms licence holders in possession of arms licences issued by the home department are hereby directed to produce their arms licence along with arms/ammunition registered, and are to collect and submit the duly filled up Form-I from the home department, as per the mentioned dates, failing which necessary actions will be taken as per the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016,” the notification stated.

Sources in the home department informed that the reverification process is being done “in order to check the character antecedents of the licence holders and compile a centralised data of all the licences issued till now.”

The sources added that the process is also aimed at checking illegal arms licences issued to the public.