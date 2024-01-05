Govt to  include unsung heroes in history textbooks: DCM

Research on unsung heroes

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Ways to carry out research work on the unsung heroes of Arunachal were discussed during a meeting of the Core Committee of Unsung Heroes, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein here on Thursday.

Mein said that “the government is committed to publish the research work in book form, and to get it included in the history book of school syllabus for the students to read.”

He emphasised on “completing the research work in toto before the final publication,” underscoring “the significance of the research work in rewriting the history of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight the participation of our people in the freedom movement.”

Mein urged Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to “compile the research work in book form and hand it over to the government for further decision for inclusion in the school syllabus.”

During the meeting, the committee decided to extend the research work for another year, as the government has received several representations from various communities and organisations for inclusion in the list of unsung heroes.

Ways to go about publishing books on the history of Arunachal for inclusion in the NCERT/SCERT syllabus were also discussed.

Among others, Education Minister Taba Tedir, the CM’s adviser Tai Tagak, the DCM’s adviser Anupam Tangu, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Member Secretary Dani Salu, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikham, and research scholar Nepha Wangsa attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)