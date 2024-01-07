Miao taxi drivers protest hit-and-run law

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 6 Jan: In protest against the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), along with the Miao Taxi Union, suspended taxi services across Miao subdivision in Changlang district on Friday.

The contention revolves around the stringent nature of the law, which categorises causing death by rash and negligent driving as a non-bailable offence. The provision further empowers authorities to arrest drivers without any warrant or permission of the court.

Voicing concern over the potential impact on the families of drivers if they were to be incarcerated before any court conviction, MSRH president Gamseng Singpho argued that “such provisions would demotivate drivers and severely affect their ability to sustain their families and livelihood under such circumstances.”

Miao Taxi Union vice president Pisi Zausan Singpho expressed fear that “these new provisions have the potential to exacerbate the problem, leading to disruptions in supply chains.” He urged the central government to “immediately reconsider the legislation,” emphasising “the need for incorporating industry perspectives in the decision-making process.”

Taxi driver Apondu Singpho alleged that “the government is trying to assassinate the careers and future of drivers indirectly through the new draconian law.”

“After an unfortunate accident, if a driver remains at the accident site, he is most likely to be killed by the angry mob. If the driver escapes, he would be jailed for 10 years. What would a driver do?” he questioned, adding that “no driver would commit accidents knowingly.”