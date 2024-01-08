Maldives, India need to foster better relations

The relation between India and the Maldives is once again showing signs of deep crack. Some sort of diplomatic row erupted after some members of the present Maldivian government made comments mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reaction from the Indian side forced the Maldivian government to suspend three ministers whose social media posts against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a massive firestorm. There are reports that several Indians have cancelled their scheduled vacation to the island nation as a mark of protest.

It all began when these ministers and some other leaders in the Maldives posted derogatory remarks against PM Modi after he posted several photos and videos from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. His posts, where he was seen snorkelling went viral, prompting social media users to suggest India’s smallest union territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. The reaction of a section of the ruling Maldivian government towards India and Modi shows growing anti-India sentiment in the island nation. To make matters worse, the Indian side, especially supporters of the ruling BJP, also went ballistic against the Maldives. This is not good for both the nations in the long run. India and the Maldives have for long shared a very good relationship. Despite attempts by China to influence the Maldives, the relations between two neighbours have remained stable over the years. It is in the interest of both India and the Maldives to maintain a friendly relation.