It’s every individual’s duty to preserve, promote their culture: CM

DAPORIJO, 6 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “it is the moral responsibility and duty of every individual of their respective communities to preserve and promote their cultures and traditions.”

Addressing the public during the Si-Donyi festival celebration here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, Khandu commended the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its president Larji Rigia, “for its endeavours on preserving Tagin indigenous belief and system.”

He informed the public about the ongoing hydropower, road connectivity and other flagship projects in the state, and said that “Package 5 will be completed by April of this year, as informed by the contractor concerned.”

“Very soon, road connectivity from Mebigeko to Gerukamukh will be initiated, which will create opportunities and gateway for the development of the district,” he said.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied the chief minister, also stressed on protection of “the rich indigenous beliefs and age-old culture,” and said that “Si-Donyi festival is not only for Tagin community but also for the wellbeing of the entire human race.”

He released two Tagin books – Tagin Aachar and Dibv Nyilwng-IV – and asked the Tagin people to read the books. “To uphold and promote our own identity, one must participate in one’s own indigenous festival,” he added.

The programme also featured the laying of the foundation stone for the ‘Si-Donyi Jaaring’ festival ground.

Rijiju expressed happiness over “the development taking place in the remotest areas of Upper Subansiri district, especially the road projects connecting Nilling circle and Natam Gyadu area.”

A documentary on the journey of Si-Donyi festival from 1975 to 2024, produced by the TCS and researched by the Synyik Cultural Promotion and Research Centre, was screened on the occasion.