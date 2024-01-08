Nat’l integration camp underway

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: A national integration camp is being hosted by Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here, as part of the initiative of the Guwahati (Assam)-based NSS regional directorate and the NSS cell of Arunachal’s higher & technical directorate, from 5-11 January.

The camp was inaugurated by Sports Minister Mama Natung, in the presence of Mayor Tamme Phassang, Guwahati NSS Regional Director Jangjilong, Arunachal’s Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Joram Muthu, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, and others.

Natung in his inaugural address welcomed the participants from other parts of India, and emphasised that “the youths of Arunachal and other parts should interact with one another to know the country and its states well.”

He stressed also that “youths should remain physically fit and stay away from drugs.”

Phassang in his address spoke on the role of the youths in making India a strong nation, while Arunachal NSS SLO Dr AK Mishra informed that the theme of the camp is “Viksit yuva, viksit Bharat.”

Jangjilong presented a brief on the theme of the camp, and said that “the youths are not leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.” He also enumerated “the five important points (paanch pran) on which the youths have to concentrate to make India a developed nation.”

Muthu advised the youths of the Northeast in general and Arunachal in particular to “stop hunting birds and wildlife to protect the environment and biodiversity,” and highlighted the success of the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan initiated by Natung.

Guwahati NSS Regional Officer NC Deori also spoke. (DIPRO)