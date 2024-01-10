National integration rally organised

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) Principal Dr MQ Khan flagged off a ‘national integration rally’ on Tuesday – the fifth day of the weeklong national integration camp which is underway at the college here.

The rally started from the DNGC campus to Ganga, and back to DNGC campus. As reported earlier, students from 15 states, including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and all eight northeastern states are participating in the camp, which is being organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based NSS regional directorate.

“National integration is a feeling of togetherness, oneness and unity among the citizens of the nation, irrespective of their castes, creeds, religions and regions. This rally also means to spread unity in diversity among all people of the nation,” Dr Khan said.

Higher & Technical Education Directorate State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra, NSS Regional Directorate Senior Youth Officer NC Deori, and DNGC Programme Officers Botem Moyong and Dr Kipa Roni also spoke.

The rally was followed by an ‘intellectual session’ on ‘Effective communication’ conducted for the campers by Dr Khan. (DIPRO)