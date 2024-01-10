Nat’l integration tour flagged off

KHONSA, 9 Jan: A ‘national integration tour’, organised by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) for the students of the GHSS here in Tirap district, was flagged off by Battalion Commandant Col Rahul Singh from here on Tuesday.

Fifteen students, accompanied by a teacher and officials from the AR, will be visiting various places of importance in Assam’s Jorhat district and Kaziranga.

The students will also be provided with the opportunity to interact with Governor KT Parnaik in Itanagar. (DIPRO)