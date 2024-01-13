School buildings, teachers’ barracks inaugurated

[Manoj Singh]

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated school buildings and teachers’ barracks in Yazali and Pitapool circles of Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The minister inaugurated two ‘men bachelor barracks-cum-teachers quarters’ in Potin in Pitapool circle, two ‘men bachelor barracks’ in Pei village in Dodo gram segment, and a double-storied school building each in New Pitapool and Toll in Dodo gram segment in Yazali circle.

The minister assured to have the CC pavement road in Potin village and a boundary wall around the UPS in New Pitapool completed.

Tedir, who is also the Yachuli MLA, during a series of public meetings at Potin, Pitapool, Pei and Toll highlighted the developments that have taken place in the district, such as creation of two circles, establishment of several works departments, and divisional and sub-divisional offices in Yachuli.

Referring to the proposal for creation of ‘Keyi Panyor’ district, Tedir said, “It is already approved; only the matter of the circle headquarters issue is being resolved. The committee which was constituted has submitted the report and the newly posted DC will pursue the matter at civil secretariat.”

Speaking on the issue of illegal appointment of teachers, Tedir informed that “the SIC is carrying out its investigation, and till date 270 teachers have been terminated (from service).”

ZPC Likha Sanchoree, DC Vivek HP, ZPMs, GBs, PRI members, government officials, and members of school management committees were present during the inauguration functions.