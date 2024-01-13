Woman arrested with cannabis

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The Itanagar police on Friday arrested a woman, identified as Niri Yami (45), from C Sector here on the charge of illegally procuring, selling and supplying cannabis.

Based on a tip-off, a police team comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Inspectors K Yangfo and T Tasso, SI Padi, Constables Tayo Bodo and Sandeep Yadav, and L/Ct A Jomsang, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, raided Yami’s residence near Hotel Kosing and seized 37 plastic pouches containing 2,345 grams of cannabis, and Rs 20,000 in cash, suspected to be sales proceedings.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.