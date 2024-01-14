NES unit conducts social service drive

RAGA, 13 Jan: The Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) conducted a ‘mass social service drive’, in collaboration with the district administration, PRI leaders, students and the public, here on Saturday, as part of the nationwide ‘swachhta hi seva’ initiative.

Themed ‘Clean Kamle, Green Kamle’, the drive was launched by Deputy Commissioner Shasank Mani Tripathi, and cleanliness drives were carried out at offices, the market, schools, etc, here.

District NES chairman Dr Kapu Sopin said that the drive was “not only about keeping the precincts clean but also the environment.” He also appealed to the people to “stop the practice of hunting and poaching, in order to preserve the district’s natural habitat.”

He also encouraged carrying out plantation drives in the district.

Dr Sopin requested the DC to “demarcate the previous general ground of Raga during CO HQ as a proper market shed and parking area for the welfare of the public of Raga township.”

The DC also in his address underscored the importance of sustainable development and the need to conserve nature and stop hunting and poaching.

He highlighted the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district and assured the public that they will have “round-the-year water supply in the coming days.”

Tripathi meanwhile appealed to the encroachers who have occupied public places to “voluntarily evacuate the areas,” saying that the district administration is soon going to start an eviction drive and properly demarcate public places.

He warned the encroachers that strict legal action would be initiated against them if they fail to vacate the occupied plots.