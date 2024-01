M&M launches XUV 400 Pro Range

MUMBAI, 13 Jan: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday launched its electric XUV 400 Pro Range at an introductory price of Rs 15.49 lakhs.

The Pro Range introduces three new variants – EC Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger).

The cockpit of the XUV400 Pro Range is equipped with advanced technology, including a 26.04 cm infotainment system and a 26.04 cm instrument cluster, designed for modern connectivity and ease of use. Adding to this, the Adrenox-connected car system offering over 50 connected features will further enhance driving safety, ownership experience, and overall vehicle functionality.

Additionally, the Pro Range will offer an elevated cabin experience with dual-zone automatic temperature control, complemented by dedicated rear air vents, to ensure a consistently comfortable environment for all passengers.

The convenience of wireless charger and a rear USB port will help the passengers remain connected on the move.

The all-electric SUV will further enhance its technological capabilities with the introduction of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features, which will be made available through over-the-air firmware updates in the next few months. This enhancement, along with Alexa compatibility, promises to offer effortless navigation and a user-friendly driving experience.

The XUV400 Pro Range makes a bold statement with its exhilarating new Nebula Blue colour option, complemented by a sleek shark fin antenna that enhances the all-electric SUV’s overall aesthetics. The inside space balances comfort and style, featuring modern and premium dual-tone interiors. The core interior is an airy light-grey colour complemented with a mild-black for rich contrast. Satin-copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with blue backlighting highlight the presence of the electric power-train.

The sporty, comfortable seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with subtle copper decorative stitching, presenting a unified, harmonious and plush interior design.

The bookings will start on 12 January and can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries will begin on 1 February. The introductory price will be applicable for deliveries till 31 May.