Tobacco, alcohol seized, shop owners fined

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Jan: The flying squad of the Itanagar Capital Region district tobacco control cell (DTCC) raided several shops situated near the TRIHMS here on Friday and seized cigarettes, other tobacco products, and alcohol.

The squad, comprising Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung, a police team, and the DTCC social work mobiliser, imposed a fine of Rs 200 each on shop owners selling tobacco products near educational institutions situated near a 100-metre radius of the TRIHMS, under Section 6(a)&(b) of the COTPA.

The seized items were later disposed of by burning at the mini-secretariat here. (DIPRO)