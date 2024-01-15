Free eye camp underway

[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 14 Jan: A two-day free eye camp, being organised by the Sela brigade of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the West Kameng district administration, began here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Dirang ADC said, “This is a first of its kind, with senior eye surgeons and specialists with advanced facilities,” and added that “denizens, including people from all villages under Dirang subdivision, should avail this opportunity.”

“All the gram panchayat members should mobilise ageing villagers, facilitating their movement up to here, ensuring that the needy are not left behind,” he added.

Dirang CHC MO Dr Kenjum Padu said, “We do not have an eye specialist in the district. This camp is a boon to the people. Cataract patients, and those who may have to undergo surgeries, will be taken to Dahung of Tezpur military hospital for further treatment.”

The Army spokesperson informed that “the camp is sponsored by Carl Zeiss, renowned for optics, and it is generously sponsoring lenses.”

The doctors conducting the camp are Col Dr Alok Sati of the Senge Army hospital, Dr Premjeeth Moodbidri (head of Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS), Sreeroop KS (assistant project manager), and Neha Jadhav, Deepika KK and Archana Naik (senior optometrists from Carl Zeiss, Bangalore).

Five hundred patients from Rupa, Tenga and Bomdila availed of the services on the first day.