Man arrested for vehicle theft

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: The Itanagar police, with help from the Assam Police, arrested one Narayan Biswas from Doolaghat in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Saturday, in connection with a car theft.

Earlier, on 12 January, the police received a written complaint from one Mesop Gyadi, a resident of Chimpu, to the effect that her driver, Biswas, had fled with her i20 Magna car (AR-05A-2020) from Ganga, near the Akashdeep complex.

A case (u/s 381 IPC) was registered and was endorsed to Sub-Inspector (SI) Inya Tao for investigation.

On 13 January, the police received information regarding the whereabouts of the accused. Acting on the tip-off, a police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Inspector K Yangfo, SI Tao, and 4th IRBn Constables Shiplu Das, Nabam Chakum and Nik Kabak, rushed to Doolaghat and arrested the culprit, and recovered the vehicle from his possession.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, the police informed in a release.