Violent clash in Namsai, 15 injured, 144 CrPC imposed

[Bengia Ajum]

NAMSAI, 14 Jan: A road rage incident turned into a violent clash between two groups here on Saturday night, forcing the Namsai district administration to impose Section 144 CrPC in the district.

Reportedly, a car being driven rashly almost hit the vehicle of one Krutasi Makat, who was on his way to Koseng village. Angry over the incident, he, along with two of his friends, followed the vehicle and intercepted it in the market area here.

It is alleged that, as argument broke out, one Badal Tanti, who was driving the car, called up his family and friends. The group, numbering around 20, allegedly assaulted Makat and his friends. This reportedly led to group clashes between youths of both groups. A gun was also reportedly fired during the clash.

Security forces were rushed to the scene of the clash, and they brought the situation under control. The district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC, banning gathering of large groups of people.

Talking to this daily, Namsai SP Sangey Thinley informed that the situation is now under control. He informed that 15 persons of both groups (combined) were injured in the incident and were referred to the AMC in Dibrugarh (Assam). He added, however, that the injuries were not serious.

Road blockades were imposed by some groups at the Dirak gate and the Mahadevpur bridge area, but were later lifted.

Meanwhile, the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, seeking the arrest of Badal Tanti.

“The main instigator of the incident, Badal Tanti, should be detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014. Also, adequate compensation should be paid by the district administration to the injured persons, including one who sustained bullet injury inflicted by the mob instigated by Badal Tanti,” the union demanded.

It also sought “correction in the order issued by the DC while imposing Section 144 CrPC.”

“The order states that there was a clash between Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths of Namsai, causing serious law and order problems, leading to the imposition of 144 CrPC. However, the reason for the clash was purely personal in nature between Krutasi Makat and Badal Tanti, which was projected as communal at the instigation of Badal Tanti.

“Therefore, the 144 CrPC order is required to be corrected and modified by removing the cause of passing of the order as a clash between Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths of Namsai,” the union said.