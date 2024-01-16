Aboh urges parents to keep watch on school-going children

NEW KOTHIN, 15 Jan: Amid growing cases of drug addiction among students and youths, MLA Chakat Aboh urged parents to keep a watch on their school-going children.

Attending the foundation day celebration of the United Kothin Zone Welfare Association here in Tirap district on Monday, Aboh urged the members of the association to stay united for all-round development of their area.

Elite Society of Dadam Area president Tirang Sumnyan also urged the people of Old Kothin, New Kothin, Boakfom-I and Boakfom-II to “live in unity with one another,” stating that “development is achievable only through collective efforts.”

BJP mandal president Nyewang Lowang also spoke.

Later, Aboh, along with Sumnyan presented cash awards to Classes 10 and 12 toppers belonging to the four villages. (DIPRO)