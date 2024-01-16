GoAP has recommended our demands to Centre: JACPDF

ITANAGAR, Jan 15: The Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) on Monday said that the state government has recommended its two-point demand to the Centre.

The committee has been demanding “recommendation for insertion of domicile certificate selection for the recruitment process for gramin dak sevaks in the state, and for approval of local dialects or languages in the recruitment process for GDS’ in the state,” its spokesperson Tarh Atung told mediapersons at the APC here.

“The postal department had said that the matter is a state government subject. But since the matter has been passed by the state government, it is in the court of the Centre to now realise the importance of the matter,” said Atung.

He urged the three MPs of the state (one Rajya Sabha and two Lok Sabha) to “strongly pursue the matter and resolve it at the earliest.”

“It is for the greater interest of the youths of our state. If it succeeds, it is going to be a precedent for the future,” he said.

Atung further said that “there are quotas for the respective state governments in central departments that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are being deprived of due to the flawed recruitment rule.”