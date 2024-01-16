Assam Rifles restores peace in Namsai

[Pisi Zauing]

NAMSAI, 15 Jan: Following the clash between groups of Khamti and Adivasi people here on 14 January night, in which several Khamti as well as Adivasi people were injured, some of them severely, the Namsai deputy commissioner requisitioned the Assam Rifles, seeking its assistance in restoring order.

The Assam Rifles responded promptly to the call for aid, and played a crucial role in diffusing the situation. Its intervention helped disperse the crowd and restore calm in the area.

Following the restoration of order, the district administration clamped Section 144 CrPC, and imposed restrictions on movement of people to prevent further unrest. These measures were effective and brought the situation under control.

The violence affected the annual Parsuram Kund Mela as pilgrims coming from various pockets of the country couldn’t reach their destination to take the holy dip. The pilgrims had to change their route to reach the festival site.

The efforts of the Assam Rifles in maintaining internal security and providing timely assistance have been highly commended by the civil administration and the local populace. The swift response by the security force in the crisis serves as a testament to the vigilance required in maintaining public order and security.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the locals and underscored the need for increased security measures, especially in the boundary areas.

As of now, the urban town is calm, but if a permanent measure is not initiated, such clashes may erupt again in the days to come.

On the night in question, a simple scuffle between two individuals had quickly escalated into a large-scale violent clash involving 400-500 people of both tribes. The situation deteriorated rapidly with people resorting to physical violence and causing significant damage to properties. Many non-tribal people from Assam side had also supported the Adivasis and joined the violent confrontation.