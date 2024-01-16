National integration tour flagged off

LONGDING, 15 Jan: A group of 20 students and three teachers from Longding district, who are going on a ‘national integration tour’ organised by the Assam Rifles (AR), was flagged off from here on Monday, in commemoration of the Army Day.

The group will visit Jorhat, the Kaziranga National Park and Guwahati in Assam, and Kolkata (West Bengal) during the tour, which is being organised as part of the AR’s Operation Sadbhavna. It is aimed at providing an opportunity to the students of the Wancho community to interact with the governor of West Bengal and the Army’s eastern command commander during the nine-day tour.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by around 120 civilians, including the president and the general secretary of the Wancho Council, the Longding District Students’ Union general secretary, the Longding DSP, teachers from the Govt Higher Secondary Schools in Longding and Niausa, the president and the secretary of the Longding Tourism Club, and the parents of the students. (DIPRO)