Aatmanirbhar schemes’ portal launched

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The state government on Monday launched an online app and portal for the Aatmanirbhar schemes.

“The portal, designed to streamline the application process for various schemes, including the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, the Aatmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana, the Aatmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana, and the Aatmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana, aims to make the benefits of these schemes more accessible to the citizens,” Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) Chief Executive Officer Okit Palling informed in a release.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who launched the app, highlighted the importance of “embracing technology to enhance governance,” and said that “the online platform will serve as an additional avenue for application submissions, complementing the existing offline procedures.”

Recognising the challenges posed by limited high-speed internet services across the state, Taki gave assurance that “all departments will continue to accept physical applications,” as “this approach will ensure inclusivity and cater to the diverse needs of the population.”

One of the key features of the portal is real-time application tracking system. Beneficiaries can monitor the status of their applications in real-time, providing transparency and efficiency in the overall process, the release stated.

Taki also inaugurated the Arunachal Agro Mart website and portal. “Functioning as an e-commerce platform, the Arunachal Agro Mart aims to promote local produce and support entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector,” the release said.

Palling in his address explained that, “in the first phase, the platform will focus on packed food products with a validity of 3-6 months, emphasising scientific packaging.”

“The APAMB is committed to assisting entrepreneurs in adopting scientific packaging practices and providing market-ready labelling services. Furthermore, the board will support the creation of a one-time product portfolio for entrepreneurs to upload to the website, ensuring a seamless experience for both sellers and buyers,” said Palling.

As the state moves towards a digital future, these initiatives are poised to benefit both the government and the citizens, creating a more efficient and transparent ecosystem for agricultural schemes and commerce, the release said.

Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng and Fisheries Commissioner Saugat Biswas also spoke.

All the officials of the agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry & dairy development departments attended the function.