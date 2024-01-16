Pensioners review activities at annual meet

Correspondent

MEBO, 12 Jan: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) at its annual meet here on Monday reviewed its activities pertaining to the development of primary education in the district.

During the meeting, East Siang APSPA president Bodong Yirang urged fellow members of the association to “continue supporting welfare activities in the district.”

The association last year adopted the Govt Primary Schools in Sika Tode (Ruksin), Langko (Mebo) and Tekang (Pasighat), and regularly monitors the teaching-learning activities through a five-member block-level committee. The local MLAs also granted funds for infrastructure development of these schools.

During the meeting, APSPA joint secretary Tarak Mize informed that the association’s functionaries, including its sub-committee members, “are maintaining closer coordination with management committees of the adopted schools and supplying them with learning materials.”

APSPA general secretary Dr Onik Moyong informed that “the state’s transport department has set up separate ticket counters for retired servicemen and the aged,” and that “banks are also taking steps to provide similar facilities.”

Senior member Dr Kabang Lego asked the APSPA functionaries to “take up social welfare works as per your capacity,” and offered tips to the aged pensioners to maintain their physical and mental health.

Among others, APSPA adviser Malo Komut, vice president Kaling Koyu, and zonal secretary (Mebo) Bompang Tayeng also offered suggestions.

About 160 APSPA members, including retired commissioners Tajom Taloh and Tahang Taggu, retired DC Kumson Pangging, and retired ADCs Tatdo Borang, Obang Dai and Oti Dai, besides a sizeable number of retired police and lady officers attended the meeting.

A book titled History/Genesis of Formation of APSPA, East Siang Unit was released by the senior members during the meeting.

The association later resolved to pursue the state government with its demand to release the pending pension, gratuity and other benefits for the retired lower grade employees in various departments.