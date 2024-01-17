DNGC’s ethnographic fieldwork in Lapnan village concludes

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Students of the anthropology department of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here completed their ethnographic fieldwork in Lapnan village in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The team of 68 BA anthropology 5th semester students was led by Anthropology Department Assistant Professors Dr Mibi Riba and Gopi Riba. The field study lasted 14 days, beginning on 3 January and ending on 16 January.

The villagers, including, among others, Lapnan village chief G Bangyang, HGB KK Chimyang, and GPC G Bangyang, “helped the team throughout the fieldwork period in every possible way,” DNGC Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng informed in a release.

The anthropological team, along with the villagers, also carried out a cleanliness drive in the village.

“Chajut Suyang provided the brooms and plastic bags, the HGB provided refreshments, and Yangpong Tesia, along with several youths of the village, participated in the cleanliness drive,” the release stated.