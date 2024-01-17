Army gifts blankets, heaters to villagers

JANG, 16 Jan: The Indian Army gifted blankets to villagers, traditional jackets to the gaon burahs, and cushion chairs and kerosene heaters to the Jang monastery in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The programme was orchestrated by the general officer commanding of the Army’s Blazing Sword division and the commander of the Sela Warrior brigade.

Among the attendees were the additional deputy commissioner, the block education officer, and the block development officer, besides the heads of the Govt Higher Secondary School in Jang and the Govt Upper Primary School in Yuthembu.

Approximately 50 villagers and 11 ex-servicemen benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)