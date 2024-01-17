Honorariums of AWWs, AWHs to be raised

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved “increasing a top-up of Rs 1,000, in addition to the present honorariums, to 6,225 anganwadi workers (AWW) and 6,225 anganwadi helpers (AWH),” the chief minister’s PR cell informed in a release.

The decision was taken during the year’s first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here, it said.

“The anganwadi workers with matriculate certificates will now get honorarium of Rs 7,500, and without matriculate will draw Rs 7,438, while anganwadi helpers will get Rs 5,250 of honorarium,” the PR cell informed.