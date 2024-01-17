Pratik Potom conferred Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Pioneer educationist Pratik Potom was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously by the Potom community during a social gathering of the All Potom Ao at Larmuk Potom village in West Siang district on 13 January.

The programme was organised as part of the golden jubilee and silver jubilee celebration of the Govt Upper Primary School in Degi Potom village and the Govt Lower Primary School in Sala Potom village, respectively.

Born to late Gomen Potom and late Yapi Yomgam Potom in 1944 in Sala Potom village in West Siang district, Pratik Potom went to the Govt Primary School in Yomcha and completed schooling at the Govt High Schol in Pasighat.

He did his BA from St Anthony’s College, Shillong (Meghalaya), in 1965 and MA from Gauhati University (Assam).

A diploma holder in educational administration and bachelor of education, he took interest in writing books and wrote an Adi-English dictionary in 1968. As a teacher he taught the at the school level since 1968, and then as a lecturer at JN College, Pasighat from 1972 to 1980.

Potom was promoted as deputy director of public instruction 1980, joint DPI in 1986, and additional DPI in 1993. He was appointed as the first tribal director of public instruction of the government of Arunachal Pradesh in 1995, and retired in January 2002.

After his retirement, Potom was appointed as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, a member of the Arunachal State Security Commission, and president of the Arunachal Vikash Parishad.

Potom received a silver medal from the fovernor of Assam for his proficiency in studies in 1965, a bronze medal from the president of India in 1971, and a silver medal for meritorious service in the field of education in 1977 from then the lieutenant governor KAA Raja.

He was also awarded several gold medals by various NGOs.

On the occasion, three achievers of the community – Boya Potom, late Thaneswar Potom and Tongam Potom Nyickyo – were also honoured.

While (Boyo) Potom is a renowned folk artist and lyricist, (Thaneswar) Potom was the first teacher of the community to be appointed in 1968. (Tongam Potom) Nyickyo, presently serving as the Lower Siang district adult education officer, is the first woman graduate of the community.

The first batch (1970-75) students of the Govt School in Degi Potom – Yizar Potom and Debi Potom – were also felicitated.

While (Yizar) Potom is a state government administrative officer, (Debi) Potom is a former ASM, and is presently the HGB of Darak administrative circle. (DIPR)